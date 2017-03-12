One person dead after crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WRIC)— Chesterfield County police are investigating a deadly single car crash. It happened at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a 1988 Chevrolet GMT400 was heading east on Iron Bridge Road when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The truck then left the road, stuck a tree, and a traffic signal pole.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with life threatening injuries and later died. The identity of the drive has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.