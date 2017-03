PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)— Petersburg fire crews are working to determine what sparked a early morning fire at an area restaurant. It happened at the Outlaws Bar and Grill on South Crater road just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say the restaurant was about to close when the fire sparked. No one was hurt.

Crews will be on scene much of Sunday Morning checking for hot spots and trying to determine a cause.