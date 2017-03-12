Family of Ohio woman found dead said she was pregnant with twins

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) — Deputies have identified the body found along a central Ohio road as a married mother whose family said was pregnant with twins.

Heather Nicole Levi Ayers, 27, of Coshocton County near Columbus was found Wednesday night.

The victim’s mother said her daughter lived in the Newark area, was married, and the mother of two kids.

Deputies found her body around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday off Township Road 68 in Coshocton County. The sheriff’s office said a man driving down the road spotted the body in a wooded area.

Sheriff Timothy Rogers said the circumstances of the woman’s death appear suspicious, but a cause of death has not been determined. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.