Family of 4 displaced by Chesterfield County blaze

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire Officials report that a Chesterfield County family of four have been displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that two parents and two children were displaced by the fire, but that nobody was harmed in the incident in the 3200 block of Ludgate Road.

Crews arrived on the scene around 12:53 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

When crews arrived they saw fire coming from the front and the back of the house, which caused extensive damage.

Fire officials are still investigating the fire’s cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

