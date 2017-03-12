Death investigation underway in Richmond

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC)— A death investigation is underway in Richmond’s north side.

Police were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Wellington Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday. There they found a man shot to death.

No other details have been released.

