Death investigation underway in Richmond

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC)— A death investigation is underway in Richmond’s north side.
Police were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Wellington Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday. There they found a man shot to death.
No other details have been released.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.