D.C. Police locate missing 13-year-old girl

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Washington D.C. Police have found a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday night.

Police had described Taylor Innis as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall black girl between 125 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She went missing in the 4700 block of 5th Street, NW at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

No information has been released at this time, other than she was found and is in good health.

Good News! Critical Missing Taylor Innis has been located in good health! — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 12, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.