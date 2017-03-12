Boy battling cancer gets asked to high school prom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prom is a special day for any high school kid and their parents, but for a family fighting childhood cancer, the dream of prom sometimes feels out of reach.

Nine-year-old Beckett Wyatt has been battling Stage 4 Ewings Sarcoma since last June, but one Midlothian teenager wanted to make sure cancer didn’t get in the way of having the chance to go to prom.

“I wanted to take Beckett because what if he never gets to,” said Beckett’s prom date Kaelyn Brakefield.

The Midlothian High School junior said she’s already been able to go to prom and she couldn’t imagine someone not having the chance.

“I want him to be able to do the things that I got to do,” Brakefield said.

She’d been following Beckett’s story because her little sister was in his class. This also meant she knew Beckett would be the perfect date.

“I’ve seen him run around and dance with kids he’s never met before,” Brakefield said. “I can just imagine how much fun he will have with the older kids.”

So, with a Hamilton-themed prom-posal planned, she asked and he said yes.

For Beckett’s mother, Kymmie Wyatt, that was a memory she didn’t know she would ever get.

“It’s special getting to see him getting to do those things,” Kymmie Wyatt said. “But also no matter what comes I’ll have those memories with him.”

These emotions also include laughter, thanks to Beckett’s sense of humor.

When asked what he plans to do at prom, Beckett said, “There’s the fruit punch bowl I could shove her face in.”

It’s also that humor and positive attitude that keeps his parents going. Beckett told his mother that this prom will be the first of many.

“He truly believes that he’s got this and if anyone can beat this it’s him,” Kymmie Wyatt said.

Beckett has also requested that his parents take exactly one million photos, not one more or less.

The prom is April 22nd.

