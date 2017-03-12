2 dead, another airlifted after Prince William County crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are dead after a two-vehicle accident that happened in Prince William County shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

A third man has been flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prince William County Police are investigating the cause of the accident, but said that it occurred on Prince William Parkway between I-95 and Woodbridge.

Police said that more information will be released as it becomes available, including the identification of the victims involved.

Prince William Parkway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as the roadway is cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

