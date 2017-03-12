2.3 magnitude earthquake shakes residents in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The USGS is reporting that an earthquake occurred Sunday night around 10:11 p.m. in Goochland County.

So far there have been no reports of damage in the area, but residents from throughout the viewing area have reported feeling the quake.

Reports said that the 2.3 magnitude earthquake originated west of Oilville just south of Broad Street Road.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 2.1 magnitude quake before the USGS updated it.

This is a developing story.

