12-hour long bluegrass jam raises money for a good cause

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents got their groove on tonight at the Bluegrass Jam at the Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center.

30 of the region’s best country bands participated in an effort to help raise money for the Fisher House.

The bands all played for 12 hours straight and didn’t stop until midnight Sunday.

8News caught up with Brian Sullivan, the event organizer who said it was all about community.

“There’s smiles everywhere,” Sullivan said. “One great thing about this event is everybody contributes, whether it’s the crowds, the musicians or the volunteers.”

This was the eighth year for the annual bluegrass event.

5,000 people came over the course of the event.=

