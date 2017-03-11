Water main break closes portion of Gayton Road in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Public Works has closed a portion of Gayton Rd, from Lauderdale Drive to Ridgefield Parkway due to a water main break.
Motorists are asked to follow Lauderdale or Ridgefield to where the roads intersect.
Water service is disrupted to a Dollar General store at this time. Crews are hoping to have the repairs done by midnight.
