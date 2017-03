RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fourth annual K-9 Veterans Memorial was held today at the Virginia War Memorial.

The event honors the heroic dogs who serve side-by-side with their human companions.

Virginia is one of only 14 states in the country to honor dogs who serve this way.

