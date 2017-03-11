Virginia police arrest suspect who they say made hospital bomb threats

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynchburg police have arrested a man they say called in bomb threats to area hospitals.

Police say 53-year-old Ronald O’Neil has been arrested and charged with threatening to bomb a building. The charges stem from March 4 bomb threats called in to Lynchburg General and Virginia Baptist hospitals. Officers were dispatched to both hospitals, which were deemed safe.

Police say they identified and arrested O’Neil using intelligence gathering.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.