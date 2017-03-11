VCU slips past Richmond for 87-77 OT win in A-10 semifinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and VCU got an 87-77 win over Richmond in Saturday’s Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to advance to the championship game.

The No. 2 seed Rams will play fourth-seeded Rhode Island on Sunday.

In the overtime period, VCU (21-7) quickly took control, scoring the first six points during an 11-2 run for an 82-73 lead with 1:25 left. Mo Alie-Cox had five points in the breakaway run and Samir Doughty had four.

Richmond, the third seed, cut the gap to seven before Lewis sealed it from the free throw line.

Doughty finished with 17 points, Alie-Cox had 15 and Justin Tillman got 11 points to go with 14 rebounds for the Rams, who are playing for a conference title for the seventh-straight year.

Richmond (20-12) got a career-high 26 points from De’Monte Buckingham, who led five Spiders in double figures.

