Stafford County man arrested after exchanging incriminating text messages with deputy

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Stafford County was arrested Tuesday after he exchanged incriminating text messages with a deputy.

The exchange occurred after Barry Lee Saunders, 58 of Stafford County, had approached a woman asking if she wanted “pills or dust.” When the woman refused, Saunders allegedly persisted and would not leave her alone until she allowed him to give her his phone number.

Shortly thereafter the woman contacted police and provided a description of Saunders along with the phone number. She also told police that Saunders referred to himself as “Uncle.”

Deputies then used the phone number to exchange text messages with Saunders. Ultimately, a meeting was arranged for 7 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot of a convenience store where Saunders had previously approached the woman.

Officers detained a man matching the description given when he arrived for the meeting. Officers then called the number that had been provided and Saunders’ phone rang.

Saunders was arrested and has since been charged with Solicitation of Prostitution, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Public Intoxication.

He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a $3,500 secured bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

