Police investigating fatal hit and run in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Route 288 south bound early Saturday morning.

Police say a Cheverolet passenger vehicle pulled to the left shoulder of Route 288 because of some mechanical issues. The passenger got out to check on the car and was hit by a dark colored pick-up truck and didn’t stop.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone who may have information about the dark-colored pickup truck or about the crash is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

