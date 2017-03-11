Pennsylvania 3-year-old dies in house fire caused by hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 3-year-old child has died and two other children and a firefighter are all in critical condition after two separate, tragic events in Pennsylvania Friday night.

A coroner in the area said that Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Brian Enterline announced at a press conference this afternoon that Hughes and two other children were severely injured from burns caused by a hoverboard fire last night. They are currently being treated at Lehigh Valley Medical Center.

Chief Enterline says the house was engulfed in flames by the time emergency responders arrived on scene.

Lieutenant Dennis Devoe was one of the first responders on his way to the home when he was T-boned by a car driven by 19-year old Khanyae Kendall.

Kendall allegedly ran a stop sign at 14th and Walnut streets while under the influence of an unknown substance when she hit him and fled the scene.

Lieutenant Devoe was taken to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to police, Kendall checked herself into a hospital claiming to have minor injuries and denied being involved in the crash.

Police were able to link her to the crash and also believe she was driving a stolen vehicle.

Kendall is being charged with DUI, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, accidents involving injury, among other charges.

