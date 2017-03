RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trailing 43-32 after three quarters, the two-time defending 4A state champion Monacan Lady Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter to become the 4th girls basketball team in VHSL history to win three straight state titles.

UConn commit Megan Walker scored 15 of her 35 points in the final quarter with her future head coach Geno Auriemma watching from the luxury boxes alone.