Local author writes book for children about Lyme Disease dangers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County author is spreading a personal message to children with a new book that she just published.

Karen Gloyer wrote “Nick, The No Good, Icky Tick” to educate kids about Lyme Disease in a way they would understand.

Gloyer went undiagnosed with the chronic condition for 14 years and wants event the youngest generation to know the signs and ways to prevent it.

The Centers for Disease Control says that Virginia has one of the highest transmission rates for the disease.

