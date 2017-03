RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The L.C. Bird Skyhawks defeated the Bethel Bruins, 65-52, to claim the boys basketball program’s first VHSL 5A state championship on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Mario Haskett finished with 20 points and senior Pinky Wiley had 13 points and three assists.

The Highland Springs Lady Springers were not as fortunate in their 5A state title game, losing to Princess Anne, 77-60, in the morning.

Senior Cece Crudup scored 25 points for the Springers to lead all scorers.