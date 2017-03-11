Hundreds volunteer to help clean up historic black cemeteries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds turned out today to help clean up two historically African American cemeteries in Richmond.

All morning volunteers picked up trash and raked leaves at the East End Cemetery and Evergreen Cemetery.

Last month a bill was sent to the General Assembly that supporters hope will help preserve these historic sites.

“It’s a historic moment because this is the first we’ve had such a large number of people to be engaged and helping to do it and the excitement that has occurred today is just amazing,” Del. Delores McQuinn said. “People with the young and I say the golden years and individuals came out today and everyone’s come to work. They’re excited about it and enthusiastic about it.”

The event was sponsored by the Maggie Walker class of 1967 and the Virginia Outdoor Foundation among others.

