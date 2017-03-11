Chesterfield County students participate in STEAMania

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Elementary Schools in Chesterfield County demonstrated their impressive teamwork and problem-solving skills at STEAM-mania today.

It highlights their proficiency in science, technology and engineering.

It’s grown so popular that the competition had to be expanded so it included 38 teams from all the elementary schools in the county.

Two new challenges were added this year in physical education and language engineering.

