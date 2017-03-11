7 years later: Attempted murder victim Terry Nero tells his story

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday marked the seventh anniversary of a failed murder plot on Terry Nero’s life. On this day seven years ago he was shot through the kitchen window of his Twin Hickory home in what may have been a murder-for-hire plot.

To this day Nero is still working to find out who made an attempt on his life.

“I was just going about everyday life and I was shot,” Nero told 8News anchor Candice Cole. “At the time I did not know it, but shortly after I knew it.”

Nero credits his mother with saving his life.

“She’d just witnessed her son being shot in the head, but she had the wherewithal to call 911 and get someone here promptly,” Nero said.

Instead of killing Nero, the bullet went through his jaw, leaving him maimed but not broken. Now, seven years later, police still do not have a suspect in the case. Nero is still looking for answers.

“There’s still somebody walking the streets that has no conscience and has no problem with killing another human being,” Nero said.

Nero said he’s desperate for anyone to come forward with information to help Henrico Police put this case to rest.

He also has a website, www.terrynero.com, set up with the back story of everything that happened that night. He said that he hopes that his story can help others who may be going through a similar situation.

To his attempted killer, he has a message.

“I’m not an angry person about what happened, but I would like to know how they can go on with their life knowing that they almost killed somebody and left them mutilated,” he said.

Terry Nero said there are plans in the works to hold a town hall meeting with the hopes of getting more information on who pulled the trigger that night seven years ago.

If you have any information to help in this case call police.

