11 displaced in house fire in Henrico County’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County officials report that 11 people were displaced in a house fire in the county’s East End Saturday night.

Officials got the call about the fire in the 6400 block of Charles City Road at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Units were dispatched and arrived on scene in about six minutes.

When they arrived, they found a ranch house with a fire in the basement. As some firefighters searched for victims others began an interior attack of the fire in the basement. They noted that basement fires can be particularly dangerous due to limited access in and out in those areas.

Firefighters acted quickly and as a result, the fire damage was limited to the basement. However, there was some smoke damage on the first floor.

The fire was marked under control in about 30 minutes, officials said.

Seven adults and four children were displaced by the fire, and their needs are beeing addressed by the American Red Cross.

No occupants or fire officials were harmed in the incident and the cause is currently under investigation for the cause.

