VOTE: Help 8News win Set of the Year 2016

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — WRIC-TV8 is receiving national attention for our newly-designed studio, and now we need your help to win ‘Set of the Year 2016.’ All you have to do is vote!

WRIC is among five finalists across the country vying for the recognition. Click here to cast your vote.

WRIC’s new set, which took roughly six months to design, debuted on October 4 and included a new graphics package and logo.

Built primarily for anchor standing positions, our new set is equipped with four large multi-panel presentation video walls and also includes what we like to call the “weather kingdom.” Other unique features include backdrops and accent lights that can change color.

“We set out for a clean, bright and uncluttered look that would put the emphasis on content, our anchors and the technology behind the presentation,” explained Dixon Johnston, Creative Services Director for WRIC.

The set was built in Florida by FX Group, known for award-winning set design and construction, and then shipped to Richmond, Virginia where it was assembled and lit on site.

