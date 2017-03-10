Virginia deputy dies in vehicle accident in the line of duty

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police report a Carroll County deputy died Thursday night in a vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.

The accident happened in Carroll County, off of I-77 when 32-year-old Deputy Curtis Bartlett was responding to an ongoing pursuit with another Carroll County deputy and State Police.

Barlett had his lights and sirens on and was traveling west on Route 58 when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer that was making a left turn onto Route 58 from Route I-77.

Officials at the scene said the tractor trailer had the green light and was only traveling at about 25 miles per hour, but unfortunately, Bartlett was unable to avoid the truck and hit it in the rear.

Police said Bartlett had a seat belt on and that he died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.

Officials also reported that the people involved in the police chase that Barlett was responding to are currently in custody.

