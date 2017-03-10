VDOT to begin construction along Brook Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will start construction along Brook Road on Monday, March 13, weather permitting.

The work will include upgraded traffic signals, curb ramp reconstruction and new crosswalks along Brook Road near Villa Park Drive and Wilkinson Road.

VDOT Spokesperson Lindsay LeGrand told 8News the project costs about $2 million, and it is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2017.

LeGrand says crews will work to provide enhanced pedestrian accommodations to better serve adjacent local businesses and the St. Joseph’s Villa community.

8News has been following various phases of this project for roughly 10 years since St. Joseph’s Villa resident Brian Montgomery was struck by a car while crossing Brook Road in his wheelchair.

Montgomery says these improvements will be welcome changes for walkers and people, like himself, in a wheelchair.

“It outta make it a heck of a lot easier,” Montgomery explains. “After they get done, we’ll be able to go out there on that side of the road and not have to worry about the stop light pole being on the sidewalk. It will be in the grass.”

VDOT does not expect any major traffic impacts, but there will be single alternating lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

