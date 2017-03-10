VCU, UR advance to rematch in A-10 semifinal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WRIC) — Saturday afternoon the city of Richmond will be the center of attention in Pittsburgh, Pa. VCU and Richmond both won in their respective Atlantic 10 quarterfinal matchups to set up a third meeting this season in the A-10 semifinal Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

VCU defeated George Mason, 71-60, behind De’Riante Jenkins 15 points and JeQuan Lewis’ 13. Richmond survived George Washington with a late steal and layup from Khwan Fore in the final six seconds of regulation. The Spiders were boosted by ShawnDre Jones’ 19 points.