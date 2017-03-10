RPD: Need help finding man responsible for shooting dog on southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police and Richmond Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who they suspect is responsible for shooting a dog on the city’s southside Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday when the man allegedly shot a 14-pound terrier mix in the 1400 block of Hull Street. The dog was tied to a post at an apartment complex at the time.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 30s and said that he was wearing a dark sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants, no socks, white and black Adidas-type sandals and a dark baseball cap on backward.

Police said he was seen carrying what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Rob Leinberger at Richmond Animal Care & Control at (804) 646-5577 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

