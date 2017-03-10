Missing Delecia Waddy possibly spotted in Richmond

Related Coverage Family members plead for Delicia Waddy’s safe return

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old Glen Allen woman who was reported missing last week may have been spotted in the City of Richmond over the weekend, investigators say.

Investigators are confident that, Delecia Waddy, who was reported missing by family members last Friday, was seen in the Fendall Avenue area of Richmond over the weekend. They say the source of the sighting is an acquaintance of Waddy’s who was unaware that she was reported missing at the time of their conversation.

Prior to this weekend’s sighting, Waddy was last seen on video surveillance near the Kings Dominion campground in Doswell on Thursday morning.

Waddy’s vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer, was located. Police also pinged Waddy’s cell phone and were able to locate it as well. Waddy was also spotted on surveillance cameras walking on Route 30 east towards Caroline County from the Kings Dominion Camp Ground.

On Friday, search crews spent roughly 10 hours combing the woods and waterways around Meadow Event Park before search dogs tracked Waddy’s scent to a nearby neighborhood.

“There was another sighting of her at approximately 3 p.m. (Thursday) in Caroline County where she was not in danger, she did not need any assistance and she did not ask for any assistance,” investigator Christopher Stem with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said. “There are two credible witnesses that described her, described her characteristics, described her clothing and also were able to put the video camera on their phone an image of an individual who we do believe is our missing individual.”

Based on that video evidence, investigators said they did not believe Waddy is in any danger or in need of assistance, but they are still treating this as a missing persons case since they have yet to locate her.

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said Sunday’s sighting is an encouraging development.

“I would like to thank the media, the public and all of the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who have tirelessly searched for Delecia Waddy,” Lippa said in a release. “This sighting provides hope that Delecia will be found safe and returned to her family.

“In the meantime, several law enforcement and fire agencies, along with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, continue to work tirelessly to ensure her safe return.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

