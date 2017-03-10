Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Petersburg officer-involved shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Early this morning Petersburg Police were involved in an incident in which a man was shot after he had fired a weapon.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at a Shell Race-In gas station located at 3140 South Crater Road in Petersburg.

When the officer arrived, he reported to dispatch that a large group of people had formed in the parking lot and that there was an active disturbance.

The officer then saw a man involved in the disturbance fire a weapon, leading the officer to take action and fire his own weapon.

As a result, the officer shot the suspect, leading to non-life threatening injuries. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The officer involved was not injured and has been placed on an administrative assignment until a formal review of the incident can be completed.

No bystanders were injured by the gunfire, and police are not looking for any other suspects.

If you have information or you believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the Shell gas station shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 732-4222.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.