Local girl who overcame Leukemia goes Hollywood thanks to Make-A-Wish

(WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia to help make dreams come true for kids here in our area. Meet a local girl who jetted off to Hollywood to live out her Tinseltown dreams.

“The people there were really, really nice,” Savanna Anchell told 8News. “It was a good adventure, too, because I’d never been on a plane before.”

She had the trip of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish. Savanna and her family got to visit the set of her favorite TV show and they got a VIP tour behind the scenes.

“They let me come on to the set and hold the boom mic for the people,” she said. “I got to watch them and listen to them, what they did. ”

8News first introduced you to Savanna more than two years ago as she was in the fight of her life with Leukemia. Her classmates at Clover Hill Elementary School enlisted the help of a stuffed monkey to hold her seat for her. 8News was there too as she finally returned to school to start her first week of classes on the last week of school for her classmates.

During her many trips to the hospital and to clinic, she dreamed of getting well enough to take her trip to California.

Not only did she visit her favorite TV show, she got the red carpet treatment all over L.A., starting with her hotel room that had a view of the Hollywood sign.

“There was a wax museum, which I really enjoyed. I saw all the stars on the sidewalk,” she said with a smile on her face.

Savannah knows Make-A-Wish might not have been able to treat her and her family to the trip if it hadn’t been for travelers out there who were generous with their airline miles.

“I think you should donate the extra miles that you’ve earned so they don’t expire,” Savannah added. “They can go to a kid, like me, and help them go on a Make-A-Wish trip.”

