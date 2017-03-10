Kirk Cousins signs Franchise Tender with Redskins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kirk Cousins’ agent says the Washington Redskins’ quarterback has signed his contract for the exclusive franchise tag.

Mike McCartney tweeted the news on Friday morning, 10 days after the team placed the tag on Cousins, guaranteeing him a salary of about $24 million for the 2017 season.

Cousins made nearly $20 million last season under a tag.

The Redskins have until July 15 to try to work out a long-term deal with their starting QB. They also could trade Cousins.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions, throwing for 25 TDs and 12 interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.

The Redskins lost four of their last six games – including 19-10 at home against the division rival New York Giants in the regular-season finale, a defeat sealed by Cousins’ late interception – to end up 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.