Henrico Police: Armed standoff at a home in the county’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are engaged in an armed standoff outside an East End Henrico County home.

The standoff began after an armed subject forced their way into a residence around 3:15 a.m.

At some point, shots were fired from inside the residence. So far, police are not aware of any injuries in the incident.

Police are currently negotiating with the suspect. They are trying to determine if there is a hostage.

A crime scene unit, SWAT team, and dozens of police cars are surrounding the home in the 3100 block of Collins Road, less than a mile from Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary School.

This is off of Route 360 in the county’s East End.

The surrounding area has been evacuated and school buses are taking alternate routes to avoid the area. Police said that there are detours in the area for traffic.

The media has been pushed back a few blocks from the scene by police for their safety.

