Gloucester authorities arrest 8 alleged drug dealers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County authorities on Friday announced that eight alleged local drug dealers were arrested in a mass roundup.

The arrests followed a five-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics, specifically prescription drugs.

The nine people arrested were indicted on March 6 in the Gloucester Circuit Court.

One person, 30-year-old Elizabeth Ann Smith, remains wanted on a charge distributing a Schedule II drug (Oxycodone).

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything of Smith’s whereabouts.

See the full list suspects arrested (along with their charges) below:

  • Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53, of Gloucester Point
    • Distribution of Schedule IV substance (Tramadol) – Two counts
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
  • Belinda Kratzer, 45, of Gloucester
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Adderall)
  • Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26, Gloucester
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
  • Edla Marie Smith AKA “Goat,” 59, of Hayes
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
  • James L. West, 33, of Gloucester
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)
  • Peggy Sue West, 55, of Gloucester
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Roxicet)
  • Tony Curtis West, 30, of Maryus
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)
  • Martha Magalene Wilson, 49, of Gloucester Point
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Oxcontin)
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Morphine)
    • Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

