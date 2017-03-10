Gloucester authorities arrest 8 alleged drug dealers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County authorities on Friday announced that eight alleged local drug dealers were arrested in a mass roundup.

The arrests followed a five-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics, specifically prescription drugs.

The nine people arrested were indicted on March 6 in the Gloucester Circuit Court.

One person, 30-year-old Elizabeth Ann Smith, remains wanted on a charge distributing a Schedule II drug (Oxycodone).

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything of Smith’s whereabouts.

See the full list suspects arrested (along with their charges) below:

Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53, of Gloucester Point Distribution of Schedule IV substance (Tramadol) – Two counts Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)

Belinda Kratzer, 45, of Gloucester Distribution of Schedule II (Adderall)

Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26, Gloucester Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)

Edla Marie Smith AKA “Goat,” 59, of Hayes Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin)

James L. West, 33, of Gloucester Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Peggy Sue West, 55, of Gloucester Distribution of Schedule II (Roxicet)

Tony Curtis West, 30, of Maryus Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Martha Magalene Wilson, 49, of Gloucester Point Distribution of Schedule II (Oxcontin) Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) Distribution of Schedule II (Morphine) Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone)



Gloucester Drug Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Belinda Kratzer. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Diamond Kratzer. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. James West. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. Martha Wilson. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. Peggy West. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. Tony West. Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

