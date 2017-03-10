Family of 5 displaced after fire sparks in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A family of five is displaced after a fire sparked at a Richmond home early Friday morning.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Kingsway Road just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters said they saw visible fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

The Red Cross assisting a family of five, displaced after a fire sparked at their Richmond home on Kingsway Road early this morning. pic.twitter.com/h1OlAvFpG4 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 10, 2017

A neighbor told 8News there were flames on the back porch that was spreading to the house.

The home was condemned and the Red Cross responded to help the family of five find a place to stay.

Investigators still trying to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

