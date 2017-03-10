Expect road closures, traffic delays in Richmond during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people will be flooding Richmond streets for St. Patrick’s Day events this weekend.

Starting as early as noon today, the Boulevard and Shockoe Bottom will have significant road closures for both Shamrock the Block and the St. Patrick’s Day Street Party.

No parking zones will be designated from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the following road closures:

North Boulevard between West Moore Street and West Broad Street

West Leigh Street and West Clay Street between North Boulevard and Altamont Avenue

West Marshall Street between North Boulevard and North Sheppard Street and all adjoining alleyways

Myers Street between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Moore Street between North Sheppard Street and North Boulevard

Drivers should expect traffic delays in this area.

For the St. Patricks’s Day Street Party, no parking zones will be designated as the 100 block of Virginia Street between East Cary and East Canal Streets will be closed from noon on Friday to 3 a.m. on Sunday. Drivers should expect traffic delays along East Main, East Cary and East Canal, and South 14th Streets.

Residents are encouraged to avoid areas along these routes.

Richmond Police will be in both areas to ensure the safety of all in attendance of the events.

