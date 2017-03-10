Colson, No. 22 Notre Dame cruise past No. 21 Virginia 71-58

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Bonzie Colson had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Notre Dame beat No. 21 Virginia for the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, topping the Cavaliers 71-58 on Thursday night to reach the tournament semifinals.

The third-seeded Fighting Irish (24-8) will face second-seeded and No. 16 Florida State on Friday in the late semifinal at Barclays Center. North Carolina-Duke will be both the main event and opening act.

The Fighting Irish were 0-5 against the Cavaliers (22-10) since entering the ACC, never breaking 66 points in the process. For once, Notre Dame’s offense ran smoothly against Virginia’s active defense and the Irish even managed to push the pace some against the methodical Cavaliers.

Notre Dame used an 11-0 run, highlighted by a steal and reverse slam by Rex Pflueger, to build a 17-point lead five minutes into the second half. The Cavaliers never made a serious push back.

Devon Hall and Darius Thompson led Virginia with 12 points each.