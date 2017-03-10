Chesterfield Police investigating after fatal crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened Thursday around 4:30 at the intersection of Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Ramblewood Drive.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was turning left from Old Bermuda Hundred Road onto Ramblewood Drive when it was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado which was traveling west.

The two occupants of the Malibu were taken to VCU Medical Center where the passenger, Kimberly L. Gurganus, 47, of Chesterfield died.

The Malibu driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to John Randolph Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

