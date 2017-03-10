Adopt a Furry Friend: Jethro

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Jethro.

Jethro is said to be 4-5 years old and weighs roughly 60 pounds.

He was a stray at the Isle of Wight County Animal Services before the Richmond SPCA brought him into their care.

The large, friendly boy tested positive for heartworms, an infection that can be life-threatening without treatment. Earlier this week he completed the second of two treatments and was cleared to find his new family.



Jethro will need to be rechecked for heartworms in September at their Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital. He is polite with other dogs; however, for the next few weeks, he’ll need to take it easy and not play too hard as he continues recovering.

Meet Jethro at the Robins-Starr Humane Center at 2519 Hermitage Road. For more information, call 804-521-1300.

