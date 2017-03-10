49 new Virginia State Troopers graduate training

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 125th generation of Virginia State Troopers graduated on Friday.

The 49 new troopers received their diplomas after more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field training. They studied more than 100 subjects, including defensive tactics, ethics and leadership, and judicial procedures.

These new troopers will report to their assignments across the Commonwealth on Monday for their final phase of training.

The troopers are from across Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

