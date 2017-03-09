Water main break on Bellevue Ave. Bridge shuts down I-95 south lanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in Richmond will cause some traffic issues Thursday morning.
The Utility Buddy says a six-inch water main broke on top of the Bellevue Avenue Bridge Wednesday evening, causing the left and center lanes, and the left shoulder on I-95 south to be closed off.
Crews say 20-feet of pipe have to be replaced. Repairs are not expected to be completed until 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
