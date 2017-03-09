Washington Redskins release General Manager Scot McCloughan

WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC) — President Bruce Allen of the Washington Redskins has released a statement on the releasing of their General manager Scot McCloughan.

“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately. We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.”

McCloughan was not in attendance at this year’s NFL combine and has not been involved in the Redskins personnel decisions during free agency.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.