PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WRIC) — Friday evening the Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams will begin their runs through the Atlantic 10 tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

The Rams go first at 6:00 p.m. and will face George Mason, who defeated Fordham in the second round Thursday night.

The Spiders follow that game at 8:30 p.m. and play George Washington, who topped St. Louis on Thursday night.