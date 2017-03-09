Tractor-trailer hauling frozen chicken overturns on I-295 north ramp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer accident in Henrico County could cause some traffic delays Thursday morning.
The tractor-trailer, which was hauling frozen chicken, overturned on the I-295N exit ramp to I-64E in Short Pump. The exit ramp is partially blocked off. Crews say the cleanup process could last until noon.
I-295N tractor-trailer accident
I-295N tractor-trailer accident x
For an alternate route, watch the video above.
State Police said the driver was ticketed for Reckless Driving and both the driver and passenger was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. State Police said fatigue was a factor.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
