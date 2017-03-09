Richmond named among 100 U.S. cities with high home fire risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Hartford Home Fire Index has identified the 100 cities in the U.S. with the highest home fire risk, and Richmond ranks 5th.

Findings from a survey of Richmond residents reveal that many take fire safety seriously, and have fire safety devices like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their home. But the findings also indicate that too many people also engage in potentially risky fire safety behavior.

That includes:

40 percent admitted they had charged a device (e.g., cell phone, tablet, laptop) in or on their bed overnight in the past year, compared to 34 percent nationally.

56 percent said that in the past year, they have left the kitchen while cooking something on a stove.

41 percent revealed that they have left a room with a candle lit at least once over the past year, compared to 37 percent nationally.

In an effort support the work fire departments and schools are undertaking, and in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the company’s Junior Fire Marshal education program, The Hartford is donating $10,000 to the Richmond school district and $10,000 to the local fire department to support ongoing fire safety education and behavior initiatives.

The Hartford Home Fire Index is based on an analysis of the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) and a survey conducted by The Hartford on fire safety and prevention behaviors among the general population.

