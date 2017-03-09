Patrick Henry High School evacuated due to reported bomb threat

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A bomb threat was reported to Patrick Henry High School administration early Thursday afternoon.

As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated to the football stadium while members of the Sheriff’s Office conduct a safety sweep of the building.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we appreciate your patience as we work with our law enforcement partners to resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” said Beth Smith, PHHS Principal.

Students and staff will be allowed to reenter the building when the building is deemed safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.