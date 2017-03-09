Pat Robertson’s Christian university grows to 10K students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Enrollment at the Christian university founded by televangelist Pat Robertson has reached 10,000 students.

Regent University says in a press release that growth has been fueled by new degrees, concentrations and certificate programs. Those include cyber security, marketing and healthcare.

The school has also increased its online degree programs to 110, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels. More new programs are planned for the Virginia Beach school.

Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs, said he expects the school to grow into a “very large university over the coming years.”

Robertson founded the school in 1978. It offers degrees from a Christian perspective, including business, law and government.

