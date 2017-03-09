Meat seller settles with Commonwealth after allegedly misrepresenting products

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced Thursday that he has reached a settlement with Capital Meats, Inc., a wholesale meat seller formerly based in Frederick County, to resolve allegations that the company violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act by misleading customers about its products and violated the Virginia Home Solicitation Sales Act by failing to provide customers with a proper notice about their right to cancel a sale within three days and by making it more difficult for customers to cancel their order within the three day “cooling off” period required by law.

“Door-to-door sales can be a useful way to find out about products or services available in your neighborhood, but too often the tactic is abused by scammers who have no intention of following through on the sale,” AG Herring said. “The most important thing to do in any interaction that feels suspicious is to stay calm and resist the pressure to make a quick decision. You can always take a salesperson’s contact information and follow up later. If you make a purchase you regret, Virginia law gives you the right to cancel most door-to-door sales within three days.”

The settlement will prevent Capital Meats from engaging in any future violations of the Consumer Protection Act or the Home Solicitation Sales Act. Capital Meats also will be required to pay a civil penalty of $2,500, and to reimburse the Commonwealth $1,500 for its attorneys’ fees and costs. Capital Meats previously refunded individual consumers for their losses.

