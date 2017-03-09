McAuliffe announces new manufacturing facility

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia beat out Maryland to land a Spanish manufacturing company that will create 15 new jobs.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Atarfil, which makes thermoplastic geomembranes, will spend $5.1 million build a manufacturing facility in Suffolk. It’s the company’s first U.S.-based facility.

Virginia is giving a $60,000 grant to the company, which will also be eligible for other tax incentives.

McAuliffe said the company’s decision to locate in Virginia shows that the state’s advanced manufacturing industries are gaining momentum.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.